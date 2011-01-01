Referral bonus $10 off next massage
Referral bonus $10 off next massage
Please Book online or text Jill @ 515-642-3771 for an appointment or any questions.
Thank you!
Divine Harmony is a healing space to provide restoration and balance to the mind and body by divine spirit through body work, energy work and holistic coaching.
Jill blends her skills of Massage, Emotion Code, and Mental Wellness Holistic Coaching to provide the best healing outcomes for you.
As a holistic practitioner, Registered Nurse Health Coach, and Licensed Massage Therapist, Jill aims to empower you in your health journey.
Click below to learn more about Jill's passions and vast healthcare experience.
Massage Therapy techniques offered:
A unique component to my massage style is utilizing modalities of frequency/sound and music/acoustic vibrational massage as I have a background in violin playing. Every massage session is designed to meet the client's individual needs.
The Emotion Code, a powerful form of energy healing facilitated by our experienced holistic nurse and health coach, targets trapped emotions stored within your body from past experiences. Through this gentle and non-invasive process, you may experience increased energy, happiness, calmness, creativity, connection with others, and potentially reduced physical discomfort. Discover the healing benefits today with our holistic approach.
By taking a unique empowering approach, a holistic nurse encourages change in lifestyle through coaching sessions and goal setting as opposed to becoming dependent on pharmaceuticals or surgery.
In creating a custom health coaching plan, Jill provides access to tools that will help you engage better health, in a more natural way than traditional Western medicine interventions.
Coaching is not therapy and is not aimed at treating disease or diagnostics. Rather, Jill and you will address your health from a macro point of view. A unique part of her practice is the integration of massage therapy and health coaching.
Jill is a trained classical violinist and is deeply interested in expanding sound healing in her practice. Integrating music into meditative practice promotes natural well being and health. She offers lessons as well.
Jill loves having fun in life and with her coaching clients. She is very active outdoors and in her community, Jill's passion for faith, wellness, and helping her clients become successful drive the mission of Divine Harmony.
Live by bringing your life into tune, creating harmony in your mind, heart, and relationships.
Learn how we can together use massage therapy and other life-promoting modalities to create a lifestyle for your years!
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Send me a detailed message to learn more about how we can work together to help you reach your health and wellness goals. massage therapy health coach holistic nurse
5252 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA 50310, USA
Divine Harmony, LLC
Des Moines, Iowa, United States