Divine Harmony is a healing space to provide restoration and balance to the mind and body by divine spirit through body work, energy work and holistic coaching.



Jill blends her skills of Massage, Emotion Code, and Mental Wellness Holistic Coaching to provide the best healing outcomes for you.





As a holistic practitioner, Registered Nurse Health Coach, and Licensed Massage Therapist, Jill aims to empower you in your health journey.





Click below to learn more about Jill's passions and vast healthcare experience.



